Price: Medicaid will be more 'responsive' under GOP plan

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Sunday said that Medicaid would be "more responsive" to its users under the GOP healthcare legislation.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Price argued that patients, families and doctors would win under the Republican plan.

He refused to say the legislation would cut Medicaid, saying the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) generated its analysis off the ObamaCare baseline.

“Remember that there are no cuts to the Medicaid program. They’re increases in spending,” Price told Tapper.

The GOP bill, called the American Health Care Act, repeals the Medicaid expansion implemented under ObamaCare and cuts hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, according to the CBO.

When asked by Tapper if premiums and deductibles will decrease under the new plan, Price said “absolutely.”

“You increase competition, you increase choices in the system,” he said.

Price reiterated his argument that Medicaid would be more responsive under the GOP plan during his appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"So what we're trying to do is to improve the Medicaid system, make it more responsive to patients so that there are more resources to be able to be utilized for the disabled and the aged. That makes a whole lot of sense," Price said.

--This report was updated at 10:20 a.m.