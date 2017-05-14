Clapper: 'Our institutions are under assault' by Trump

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Sunday said American institutions are under assault by President Trump, citing the developments in Washington over the past week.

"I think in many ways our institutions are under assault, both externally, and that's the big news here is the Russian interference in our election system," Clapper said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."

"And I think as well our institutions are under assault internally."

CNN's Jake Tapper then pressed Clapper, asking: "Internally from the president?"

"Exactly," Clapper responded.

"I think the funding fathers, in their genius, created a system of three co-equal branches of government and a built-in system of checks and balances and I feel as though that's under assault and is eroding."

Clapper also said he thinks the firing of FBI Director James Comey came as a shock to FBI employees.

"I think at-large, there is concern about it," he said.

"It's very disturbing to me the negative morale impact this event has had. People had issues I'm sure with Director Comey, some of his decisions, that's fine...but I think as far as his stature as a leader and his integrity, people are very upset about the way he was treated."