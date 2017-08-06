Nikki Haley: ‘We’re not playing anymore’ with North Korea

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday said new sanctions against North Korea are a sign that the international community is seriously addressing the threat of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

"It is time for North Korea to realize, we are not playing anymore," Haley said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

Haley said the sanctions largely target North Korea's major exports, such as coal, iron and seafood.

"A third of their trade exports have been hit, and we basically gave them a kick in the gut with a billion dollars of sanctions that they are going to begin to feel right away," she continued, adding that the measure "sends a really strong message."

The U.N. Security Council unanimously passed a resolution on Saturday that would slap new sanctions on North Korea for its repeated ballistic missile testing and continued efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

The former South Carolina governor said North Korea has a big decision to make.

"They can either respond by pulling back and saying that they are not going to be a part of this reckless activity anymore or they can see where it goes. And we'll continue to keep up the strength, and keep up the activity and make sure that we stop them," Haley said.

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster indicated in a recent interview that military action is an option

"If they had nuclear weapons that can threaten the United States, it's intolerable from the president's perspective. Of course, we have to provide all options to do that, and that includes a military option," McMaster told MSNBC in an interview that aired Saturday.