Mark Cuban: Only 10% chance I'll run for president in 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban said Sunday that "right now" there is only a small chance that he will run for president in 2020.

"Thinking [about it] quite a bit. Would I do it? Right now I say it is 10 percent," Cuban told host Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."

Cuban indicated that the pressure of a presidential bid is the primary reason he is not committing to a run for the Oval Office.

"What holds me back more than anything is my family," he told Wallace.

The CNBC "Shark Tank" personality has repeatedly floated the idea of running in 2020.

"Yes. Considering, yes. Ready to commit to it, no," he said last month when asked by former state lawmaker Bakari Sellers (D-S.C.) on the Viewpoint podcast about the possibility of a bid.

The business mogul has frequently said he will run if he is able to come up with solutions to address problems affecting the United States.

Cuban repeatedly criticized Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE throughout the 2016 election, slamming the business mogul for his policies while supporting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal: Trump-tied data firm reaching out to WikiLeaks ‘significant’ Tillerson eliminates key State Department sanctions office: report Intel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it MORE.

Trump in February shot back at Cuban, saying he does not have the intelligence to serve as the nation's top leader.

"I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls. He's not smart enough to run for president!" he tweeted at the time.