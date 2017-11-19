Tim Scott: Moore 'should find something else to do'

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottKey differences between the Senate and House tax plans Strange bedfellows on criminal justice reform could offer Trump a legislative win Senate GOP reveals different approach on tax reform MORE (R-S.C.) said Sunday he thinks Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should step aside in the campaign and “find something else to do.”

“The allegations are stronger than the denial, and Roy Moore should find something else to do. I think that there’s a strong possibility with a new Republican candidate, a proven conservative, that we can win that race in Alabama,” Scott said on “Fox News Sunday Morning.”

Moore is under pressure from numerous Republican lawmakers to step down in the race. He faces allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women, including claims that he made advances on teenage girls decades ago when he was in his 30s.

Moore has been defiant, refusing to drop out of the race and calling the allegations an effort by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) to steal the election from Alabama voters.

Asked on Sunday if the controversy surrounding Moore is a result of his actions or of a scheme by The Washington Post and establishment Republicans to get Moore out of the race, Scott said “the controversy is over the necessity of respecting women, period.”

Scott said last week that the allegations against Moore were “very, very strong.”

Some Republican senators have suggested rallying a write-in campaign around Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE (R-Ala.), who lost to Moore in a primary runoff in September.

The election will take place Dec. 12.