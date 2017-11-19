Mulvaney: Accusations against Moore 'credible'

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyBudget chief: Trump won't sign GOP tax plan 'if our numbers show' middle class will pay more Live coverage: Day two of the Ways and Means GOP tax bill markup West Coast Dems lead call to fund early warning system for earthquakes MORE said on Sunday that he believes the women accusing Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct are credible, but added that he is torn on who to believe.

"I believe they're credible. I don't know who to believe. Again, I'm with the Office of Management and Budget," Mulvaney told NBC's Andrea Mitchell on "Meet the Press."

The director went on to say that he thinks that voters in Alabama should ultimately decide whether Moore is elected to the Senate.

Mulvaney's comments come as President Trump faces scrutiny for largely avoiding talking about the allegations facing Moore.

"I do think the president has talked about Roy Moore. I think he said that he thinks the voters of Alabama should decide. I think that's probably the most common sense way to look at it. He doesn't know who to believe," Mulvaney told Mitchell.

The president also faced backlash last week after he launched an attack on Democratic Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (Minn.) hours after the senators was accused of sexual misconduct last week.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Mulvaney said Franken and Moore must be put into two different categories because Franken has admitted to sexual misconduct.

"I think one of the significant differences there, Andrea, is that Franken admits it and Roy Moore denies it. So I do think that puts them in two different categories," he said.