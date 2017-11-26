Speier: Congressional reporting system for sexual harassment 'set up to protect the harasser'

Rep. Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierSpeier: Trump would lose election in today's sexual harassment climate Rose McGowan rips Trump's 'Access Hollywood' tape in anti-Weinstein speech Dem lawmaker: Trump should be removed over ‘abusive’ remarks on Charlottesville MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the existing reporting system for sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill is set up “to protect the harasser.”

“I think it was a system set up in 1995 to protect the harasser. This is not a victim-friendly process,” Speier said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“One victim who I spoke with said, ‘you know, the process was almost worse than the harassment,’” Speier added.

Speier and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDem: Ex-lawmaker tried to pin me to elevator door and kiss me In Washington and Hollywood, principle is sad matter of timing Mika Brzezinski: Bill Clinton needs to apologize or stop talking MORE (D-N.Y.) earlier this month introduced legislation that would overhaul policies to report sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill.

Under the current system through the Office of Compliance, staffers must go through months of mediation and counseling with the employing office before they can file a harassment complaint. During the mediation process, the parties involved sign an agreement to keep all documents and communications confidential.

Speier and Gillibrand are proposing to make the counseling and mediation optional and set a deadline for filing a complaint to 180 days after the alleged violation.

Sexual harassment has been at the forefront of discussion on the Hill in recent weeks. Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenReport: Conyers settled wrongful dismissal complaint over 'sexual advances' Arianna Huffington denies Franken behaved inappropriately in response to new photos Right way and wrong way MORE (D-Minn.) and Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersReport: Conyers settled wrongful dismissal complaint over 'sexual advances' Gun reformers search for the next bump stock Overnight Regulation: Senate tax bill to include ObamaCare mandate repeal | Sessions sidesteps questions on WH influence on AT&T merger | Dems seek more transparency on student borrower rule MORE (D-Mich.) have all faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speier helped bring issues of sexual harassment to light earlier this month when she shared a story of a chief of staff forcibly kissing her when she was a Congressional staffer.

She later told a panel that she knows of at least two current members of Congress who "have engaged in sexual harassment."