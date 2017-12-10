Haley: Jerusalem announcement will 'move the ball forward for the peace process'

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyHaley: 'Open question' if US athletes will attend Olympics amid North Korea tensions Haley: Trump isn't deciding who controls east Jerusalem Emergency UN Security Council meeting called after Trump's Jerusalem announcement: report MORE on Sunday defended President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying time will show it was the right decision.

Haley said the move helps “move the ball” on peace negotiations in the Middle East, despite negative reaction in the region to the announcement.

“When you make a decision you’re going to have some that see it negatively and some that see it positively. But I strongly believe this is going to move the ball forward for the peace process,” Haley said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced plans to begin moving the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, a move that has been delayed by multiple presidents.

Trump's announcement set off protests in the Middle East, and drew criticism from leaders in Great Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. The other member nations of the U.N. Security Council condemned the decision, calling it "unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region."

Haley said the administration expected some negative reaction to the decision, but she reiterated that it will ultimately assist the peace process.

Haley said Trump “just took Jersualem off the table” as a factor in ongoing negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Those two groups can now discuss borders and boundaries, she said.

She said the Trump administration will continue to have conversations with those two groups about establishing peace.

"For those who want to say this is a bad idea, I’ll tell you ask us five and 10 years from now if you still think it’s a bad idea because I really do think that this is going to move the ball in the peace process," Haley said. "And what this does is just say what’s real: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. What’s wrong with saying it?"