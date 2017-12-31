Scaramucci: Trump's answer on climate change will surprise you

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciScaramucci labels Bannon a ‘loser’ Scaramucci slams reporter who recorded Bannon, Priebus tirade: 'Very bad actor' Scaramucci resigns from college board after lawsuit threats MORE said in a Sunday show interview that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s view on climate change may be surprising.

“I love the president's sense of humor, but I also think he's saying something else,” Scaramucci told CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked about a recent tweet on global warming from the president.

“And I think you guys should ask him directly if he's a climate change denier or not," Scaramucci continued. "I think you will find you will be surprised by that answer.”

Trump last week mentioned global warming on Twitter, referencing the Paris climate agreement that he vowed to pull the United States out of earlier this year.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

Scaramucci said in the interview that individuals will soon understand the president’s view on the climate agreement.

“And so my prediction is, is that sometime at the end of 2018, people will look back at him and say, 'wow, he had a lot of common sense by getting out of that climate accord,' ” he said. “But he's pretty much a practical, common sense-oriented guy.”