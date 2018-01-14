GOP Rep. Mia Love calls Trump's 's---hole' comment racist: 'I can't defend the indefensible'

Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveTrump says he's encouraging Hatch to run for reelection Lawmakers discuss how to curb partisanship The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (R-Utah) on Sunday said she couldn’t defend President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE for reportedly calling Haiti and African nations “shithole countries,” but said his comments shouldn’t distract lawmakers from passing immigration reform.

“I can’t defend the indefensible. There are countries that do struggle out there, but their people are good people. Their people are part of us. We’re Americans,” Love, the first Haitian-American elected to Congress, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump last week reportedly asked lawmakers why the U.S. was accepting so many immigrants from “shithole” countries like Haiti and African countries. He suggested the U.S. should instead should take in more immigrants from countries like Norway.

Asked on Sunday if she thought Trump's comments were racist, Love hesitated before saying " yes ."

“I think at this point we can’t look to Washington, we can’t look to the president to tell us how to behave how to feel. We have to be respectful. We are responsible for who we are and how we behave,” Love said.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks were reported, Love called on Trump to apologize. She reiterated that message on Sunday, and said the White House reached out to her for a meeting.

She also suggested that if a more diverse group of lawmakers were in the room at the time, Trump may not have made the same comments, pointing to backlash from other Republicans like Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloHouse Republican: 'I worry about both sides' of the aisle on DACA House passes concealed carry gun bill 34 House Republicans demand DACA action this year MORE (Fla.)

“I don’t know if those comments would’ve been made if I were actually in the room. There are so many people that really care about this issue, Will Hurd William Ballard HurdSeven Texas lawmakers leaving Congress means a younger, more diverse delegation Overnight Cybersecurity: Uber under scrutiny over 2016 breach | Chinese nationals indicted on federal hacking charges | Supreme Court to weigh cellphone privacy GOP rep: We need a ‘counter’ to Russian disinformation MORE, Carlos Curbelo, people on both sides of the aisle that should’ve been in that room talking about DACA,” Love said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump announced last year plans to rescind DACA, which allows certain immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children the ability to stay and work here without fear of deportation.

Lawmakers have been working on a long-term fix for the Obama-era program, but Trump rejected a bipartisan proposal last week.

“The worst thing that could happen is not getting something done on immigration. We have to do our job,” Love said Sunday.