Collins optimistic Congress will reach immigration deal

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSchumer warns McConnell against immigration ‘breach of trust’ Senate moderates see influence grow after shutdown fight Overnight Health Care: Congress funds children's health program after four-month delay | PhRMA ups lobbying in Trump's first year | Collins 'optimistic' ObamaCare fixes will pass MORE (R-Maine) on Sunday said she’s optimistic Congress will reach a deal on immigration reform, despite initial opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE’s proposed framework for such legislation.

“I give the president credit for putting it in writing and saying this is what he wants to see happen, despite the criticisms. There’s going to be criticism on both sides no matter what we come up with,” Collins said on CBS's “Face The Nation.”

Trump’s one-page framework calls for granting a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million young immigrants in exchange for tens of billions of dollars for his border wall and other policies that would dramatically restrict legal immigration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan ran into immediate opposition from many Democrats, however, and even some Republicans.

Collins said it’s helpful to know the main pillars the administration is looking for in a deal, but noted that protecting immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children and strengthening border security are the most pressing issues.

Collins said a bipartisan group of senators that negotiated on immigration during the government shutdown hopes to influence legislation, but the whips in each chamber will largely handle upcoming talks.

“We’ll see what they come up with,” Collins said, adding she’s optimistic the two houses and parties will reach a deal.