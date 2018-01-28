Sanders brushes off talk of 2020 bid: My focus is on midterms

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHouse Dems furious with Senate leaders Overnight Regulation: Trump’s former chemical safety nominee leaving EPA | Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | NTSB 'gathering information' on Tesla crash Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday downplayed talk of a possible White House bid in 2020, saying he’s focused on helping Democrats in the 2018 midterms.

“Really right now what our focus is on is 2018. ... Doing everything that we can to see that the Democrats regain control of Senate and House and some governors' chairs as well,” Sanders said on CBS's “Face The Nation.”

Politico reported last week that Sanders, 76, met with several of his top political advisers recently to discuss a 2020 campaign for president. Sanders’s wife, Jane Sanders, his former campaign manager, a pollster and fundraiser were reportedly among those in attendance.

Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE, but won several states during the primary campaign. A recent poll showed Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Cybersecurity: Mueller interviewed Sessions in Russia probe | Comey met investigators last year | Dems demand social media firms probe Russian bots | Missing FBI text messages anger Republicans Biden on Russia: Easy to say we should've said more Poll: Biden, Sanders, Oprah all lead Trump big in 2020 match-ups MORE and media mogul Oprah Winfrey all beating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE in a theoretical 2020 match-up.

Sanders on Sunday downplayed reports he's gearing up for another presidential campaign, saying he typically speaks with his political advisers every other week.

“I’m afraid to say it was not a big deal,” Sanders said of the Politico report.

CBS host Nancy Cordes noted that Sanders’s son, Levi Sanders, tweeted following the Politico report that the senator is “contemplating a run.”

Bernard is seriously contemplating a run in 2020 and I don't mean a jog. — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) January 25, 2018

I forgot to mention that he is taking his vitamins and going on long walks. — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) January 25, 2018

“I love my son very much but he is not aware of all the things we’re doing,” Sanders said.