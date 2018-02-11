Conway: Trump has 'full confidence' in Kelly

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Health Care: GOP chair blasts DEA over opioid enforcement | House passes bill to ease ObamaCare calorie rule | Patient groups oppose 'right to try' drug bill Conway freezing out experts, relying on political staff in drug policy office: report Conway: None of the SOTU guests being leaked is 'great sign of a very tight White House' MORE said on Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE has full confidence in chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE amid the fallout from abuse allegations against former staff secretary Rob Porter.

"I spoke with the president last night about this very issue and he wanted me to re-emphasize to everyone, including this morning that he has full confidence in his current chief of staff Gen. John Kelly and that he is not actively searching for replacements," Conway told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

Porter resigned from his White House post on Wednesday after abuse allegations from his two ex-wives surfaced. Kelly reportedly knew for months that Porter had not obtained a full security clearance due to the allegations.

NBC News reported last week that Trump was considering possible replacements for Kelly amid the fallout.

The president tweeted Saturday that people's "lives are being shattered ... by a mere allegation."

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

"What the president is saying when he is talking about due process, he’s right in this way, we are a country of laws," Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union." "But we as individuals have a duty to assess everybody on a case-by-case basis," she added.

Conway, during the ABC News interview, also defended the president's treatment of women in the White House.

"Why would someone like me and other women work there?" Conway asked.

"He has many times come to the aid of women privately," she said. "That's the Donald Trump I see and I know."

Luis Sanchez contributed to this report, which was updated at 9:28 a.m.