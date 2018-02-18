Limbaugh calls for concealed carry in American schools

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh on Sunday called for concealed carry in American schools to prevent mass shootings.

“The solution is we need concealed carry in these schools. If we are really serious about protecting the kids, we need a mechanism to be defensive when this kind of thing — if we’re not going to take action, we better have mechanisms in these schools to stop it when it breaks out,” Limbaugh told “Fox News Sunday.”

Limbaugh’s remarks come after 17 people were killed last week when a gunman opened fire at a high school in South Florida.

Some conservatives have suggested teachers should be armed as one solution to violence in schools.

“If we don’t do that, then all the rest of this is nothing more than political posturing for the 2018 midterms and the 2020 election,” Limbaugh said of concealed carry.

During the interview, the talk radio show argued the media only “carries one side” of the gun debate.

“The anti-gun, anti-[National Rifle Association (NRA]. And they promote anything and anybody that is promoting that and advocating that,” Limbaugh said.

Democrats have called for action on gun control in response to the shooting. Many Florida students who survived the shooting are also pushing for lawmakers to take action, and condemning those who take money from the NRA.