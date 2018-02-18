Clapper on Mueller probe: 'I do think there are other shoes to drop'

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper James Robert ClapperThe Hill's 12:30 Report Ex-intel chief: Release of GOP memo a ‘blatant political act’ Pompeo rejects notion of ‘deep state’ at CIA MORE said on Sunday that he believes there are “more shoes to drop” after an indictment stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Not addressed here is potential involvement of the Russian government, which we certainly saw through intelligence channels that the Russian government was masterminding this,” Clapper said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

The Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations for allegedly attempting to interfere in the 2016 election. The indictment alleges the goal of the Russians was to support then-candidate Donald Trump and damage his opponent,

Clapper, who served as the director of national intelligence from 2010-2017, oversaw the intelligence community's report that concluded Russia conducted an influence campaign in an effort to aid then-candidate Donald Trump.

He said Sunday that the indictment validates that report.

“What was the big revelation to me was never before have we seen an effort like this mounted by the Russians,” Clapper said, noting it was more direct and aggressive than past efforts.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE has repeatedly taken to Twitter following the indictment to argue that his campaign never colluded with Russia.

“We’re losing sight of what we’re going to do about the threat posed by Russians," Clapper said of Trump's response. "He never talks about that."