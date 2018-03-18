Rubio: McCabe 'should've been allowed to finish through the weekend'

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioColbert: Students taking action on gun violence 'give me hope' Lawmakers feel pressure on guns Florida lawmaker's aide fired after claiming shooting survivors were 'actors' MORE (R-Fla.) on Sunday criticized the timing of Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeDopey Russian ads didn't swing voters — federal coverups did Federal abuses on Obama's watch represent a growing blight on his legacy In the case of the FISA memos, transparency is national security MORE’s firing, which came just days before the former FBI deputy director was set to retire.

“I don't like the way it happened. He should've been allowed to finish through the weekend,” Rubio said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Obviously [] doesn't like McCabe and he's made that pretty clear now for over a year,” Rubio said.

“We need to be very careful about taking these very important entities and smearing everybody in them with a broad stroke.”

McCabe’s abrupt ouster ignited a political firestorm in Washington on Saturday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsUnder pressure, Trump shifts blame for Russia intrusion Overnight Tech: Judge blocks AT&T request for DOJ communications | Facebook VP apologizes for tweets about Mueller probe | Tech wants Treasury to fight EU tax proposal Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand MORE fired McCabe on Friday, saying that the FBI's former No. 2 official had misled congressional investigators and leaked information to the press.

But McCabe claimed his firing was a political maneuver intended to undermine the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.