Graham calls for Senate Judiciary hearing on McCabe firing

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCongress punts fight over Dreamers to March Pence tours Rio Grande between US and Mexico GOP looks for Plan B after failure of immigration measures MORE (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he believes the Senate Judiciary Committee should hold a hearing on the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeDopey Russian ads didn't swing voters — federal coverups did Federal abuses on Obama's watch represent a growing blight on his legacy In the case of the FISA memos, transparency is national security MORE.

“I think we owe it to the average American to have a hearing in the Judiciary Committee where Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions comes forward with whatever documentation he has about the firing, and give Mr. McCabe the chance to defend himself,” Graham, a member of the panel, said on CNN’s “State of the Union."

“I believe when it comes to this issue we need as much transparency as possible to make sure it wasn’t politically motivated,” he added.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE, who has personally attacked McCabe in the past, quickly praised that decision on Twitter, accusing McCabe of corrupt tactics and calling his firing a "great day for Democracy."

McCabe issued a statement after he was fired in which he argued that his ouster was driven by the Trump administration in an effort to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's investigation.

Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyGrassley, Dems step up battle over judicial nominees Popular bill to fight drug prices left out of budget deal Judiciary Dems want public hearings with Kushner, Trump Jr. MORE (D-Vt.), also a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Saturday the panel should hold an oversight hearing on the Trump administration's attacks on the FBI and Justice Department.

Trump's attacks on the FBI and Justice Department, and his celebration of McCabe's firing, have prompted concern from some lawmakers that he may be readying to order Mueller's firing.

Graham reiterated on Sunday that he believes such action would be "the beginning of the end" of Trump's presidency.