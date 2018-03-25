Lewandowski: Trump serving as his own chief of staff 'could very well play out'

President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiThe Hill's 12:30 Report The problem with hindsight Whistleblower: Cambridge Analytica met with Lewandowski before Trump campaign launch MORE, said Sunday that he believes Trump will likely serve as his own chief of staff if John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE leaves the position.

"I think that’s a scenario that could very well play out. The difference with this president is he is the decision maker and he loves to have all the information brought to him,” Lewandowski said on “Meet The Press.”

“And, candidly, and I’m not advocating for Gen. Kelly to leave, I think he should stay, but if he were to go I don’t think there is one person who is the chosen one to step in and fill that role,” he added.

NBC News reported Thursday that Trump considered firing Kelly earlier this month and fulfilling the duties himself rather than naming a replacement. The idea has reportedly been tabled for the time being.

Lewandowski said Sunday he believes Trump would be comfortable getting direct reports from a handful of people and then making a decision, because it would mirror how he operated the Trump Organization.

He added that he has not encouraged Trump to fire Kelly, and praised the current chief of staff for his performance.

“I don’t believe it’s John Kelly’s job to manage the president, his job is to manage the staff and that’s what he’s been doing,” Lewandowski said.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax and a confidant of the president, said Sunday that Trump is happy with the job Kelly is doing, and the chief of staff will be staying on for the foreseeable future.