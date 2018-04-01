Graham: US leaving Syria would be 'single worst decision' Trump could make

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham: US leaving Syria would be 'single worst decision' Trump could make Graham: Bolton thinks North Korea ‘just buying time’ to develop missiles Graham: Trump ‘has a hard time pushing back against Putin' MORE (R-S.C.) on Sunday cautioned President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig GOP lawmaker: Republicans 'would be well advised to get ready' for Dem wave in midterms Tech giants brace for sweeping EU privacy law MORE against pulling American troops out of Syria, saying that doing so would be “a disaster in the making.”

“If we withdrew our troops any time soon, ISIS [the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] would come back, the war between Turkey and the Kurds would get out of hand, and you’d be giving Damascus to the Iranians without an American presence, and Russia and Iran would dominate Syria,” Graham warned on “Fox News Sunday.”

“It would be the single worst decision the president could make. I’ve seen this movie before when Obama did the same thing in Iraq,” the senator added.

Trump said during a speech on Thursday in Ohio that the U.S. will be out of Syria “very soon” in light of successes in the fight against ISIS.

Trump also reportedly ordered the State Department to freeze $200 million in funds to help recovery efforts in Syria.

Roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria are backing Kurdish fighters in the fight against ISIS in the region.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonGraham: US leaving Syria would be 'single worst decision' Trump could make White House and Shulkin at odds over whether he resigned Doug Jones: People are ‘frustrated’ with Cabinet members and Pruitt ‘is in real trouble’ MORE indicated earlier this year that the U.S. would remain in Syria indefinitely, adding that a total withdrawal of American forces would allow Syrian President Bashar Assad to “continue his brutal treatment of his own people.”

Trump fired Tillerson last month.

Graham on Sunday noted that all of Trump’s military advisers have advocated leaving U.S. troops in Syria. He added that pulling out of the region would risk losing the progress made in eliminating the threat of ISIS.

“We got [ISIS] on the ropes,” he said. “You want to let them off the ropes, remove American soldiers.”