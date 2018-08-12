Avenatti on 2020 campaign: 'The truth is my policy issue'

Attorney Michael Avenatti on Sunday offered his first policy views on a number of key issues since declaring he's considering a run for the presidency in 2020, saying his priority will be "the truth.".

"What's happened unfortunately -- especially over the last two years, three years with this president, Donald Trump -- is, we‘ve lost track of holding him accountable as it relates to the truth and facts and evidence," Avenatti, who rose to prominence while representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump condemns white nationalist rallies: There is no place for neo-Nazism in US Sunday shows preview: Virginia lawmakers talk Charlottesville, anniversary protests Poll: Trump disliked as strongly as Nixon before his resignation MORE, said on ABC's "This Week."

Michael Avenatti: "We've lost track of holding (Trump) accountable as it relates to the truth and facts and evidence ... I'm going to put Donald Trump on trial. We're going to have a trial one way or the other. The only question is how many jurors are we going to have" #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/Hw5iPOAXb6

Avenatti, who delivered a speech in Iowa this weekend, was then pressed on his views regarding a handful of issues Trump has faced during his presidency.

Avenatti said he opposes abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but added it should be reined in.

He also said he supports expanding Medicare, a position held by a number of 2020 hopefuls. Asked how he would pay for the proposal, Avenatti said he'd start with "not building a wall on our southern border."

He offered few specifics on his foreign policy strategy, noting that he would not send threatening tweets toward Iran.

Avenatti did say he would meet face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, something Democrats criticized Trump for doing earlier this year.

In addition to brief responses on policy matters, Avenatti touted his credentials as an attorney and acknowledged his weakness may be that he's never held elected office.

He has pledged to run for the Democratic nomination in 2020 if he doesn't believe another candidate can defeat Trump. Avenatti would not comment on any particular candidate on Sunday.

"I’m not going to opine as to whether I think a particular candidate can beat Donald Trump or not," Avenatti said when presented with names like former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenLawrence O'Donnell: Secret Service could ‘physically remove’ Trump from White House when he loses in 2020 Dustbin 2020: The best Dems who surely won’t get the nomination Obamas greeted by screaming fans at Martha's Vineyard MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLawrence O'Donnell: Secret Service could ‘physically remove’ Trump from White House when he loses in 2020 Eliminating subminimum wage waivers will harm hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities Border patrol chief: Calls to abolish ICE impact the morale of my team MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersLawrence O'Donnell: Secret Service could ‘physically remove’ Trump from White House when he loses in 2020 Republicans and Democrats alike face troubling signals from voters Sanders to appear next week on Colbert's 'Late Show' MORE (I-Vt.).

He added that Democrats have "lacked fighters" who will stand up to Trump.