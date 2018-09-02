Senate Dem on campaigning with Ellison: ‘Right now, I'm focused on Judge Kavanaugh’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) would not say on Sunday whether she will campaign for Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) in his bid for the Minnesota attorney general’s office.

Ellison, who announced in June his plans to step down from Congress and run for attorney general, faces allegations that he abused an ex-girlfriend.

When asked whether she would campaign for Ellison, Klobuchar said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she is “focused on Judge [Brett] Kavanaugh,” President Trump Donald John Trump7 subtle jabs speakers took at Trump during John McCain’s funeral Graham invited Ivanka Trump to McCain's funeral: report Trump blasts trade talks with Canada: We shouldn't have to buy our friends MORE's Supreme Court nominee who will begin confirmation hearings on Tuesday.

“Right now, I’m focused on Judge Kavanaugh,” she said. “He hasn’t asked me to campaign with him. That’s where we are right now.”

“I will campaign with our ticket when the time comes,” she added when pressed a second time by “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

Ellison last month won the Democratic primary for Minnesota attorney general after allegations surfaced that he had abused his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. Monahan has accused Ellison of emotional abuse and at least one incident of physical abuse.

Klobuchar said Sunday that she thinks Ellison “is moving forward” from the allegations.

“He is still addressing this to the people of Minnesota,” she said. “And I think it’s being reviewed and I know he is moving forward.”