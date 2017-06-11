Former US attorney: 'Absolutely evidence' to begin obstruction case against Trump

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday said he thinks there is evidence to start an obstruction of justice case against President Trump.

"I think there's absolutely evidence to begin a case -- I think it's very important for all sorts of armchair speculators in the law, to be clear that no one knows right now whether there is a provable case of obstruction," he said on ABC's "This Week."

"It's also true...that there's no basis to say there's no obstruction."

Bharara also said during the interview that there is sworn testimony that "on at least one occasion, the president of the United States, cleared the room of his vice president and his attorney general and told his director of the FBI that he should essentially drop the case against his former national security advisor."

"Whether or not that is impeachable or that's indictable, that's a very serious thing and I'm not sure that people fully get that the standard is not just whether something is a crime or not," Bharara, who was fired by Trump, said.

"Whether or not it can be charged as a crime or Congress will impeach, it is a very serious thing."

Bharara said there is a lot to be "frightened" and "outraged" about.

"That's an incredibly serious thing if people think that the president of the United States can tell heads of law enforcement agencies, based on his own whim or his own personal preferences or friendships, that they should or should not pursue particular criminal cases against individuals," he said.

"That's not how America works."