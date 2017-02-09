Becerra launches 2018 bid for full term as California AG

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraBecerra launches 2018 bid for full term as California AG The green movement must continue in Trump era Calif. considers becoming sanctuary state MORE (D) on Thursday launched his 2018 campaign to seek a full term as his state's top law enforcement official.

The announcement came just a little over two weeks after the former House lawmaker was confirmed as California attorney general.

In an emailed message to voters, Becerra touted his opposition to President Trump and vowed to fight for his state's residents.

"I want to fight for your rights from start to finish — until we put every dangerous idea and policy six feet under ground," he said.

Becerra, a former twelve-term congressman, left the House in January to become his state's attorney general. California's previous attorney general, Kamala Harris (D), left the post after winning election to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

In his new position, Becerra was quick to challenge the Trump administration. The son of immigrants was one of 15 Democratic attorneys general who filed a legal brief supporting the suspension of Trump’s travel ban, which blocks all refugees and those from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

“We in California have the greatest opportunity of any state to prevent our nation from spiraling backwards to the days when homes were callously foreclosed,” Becerra added Thursday. “When women were charged more for health care and when my dad couldn't walk into restaurants because of signs that read, ‘No dogs or Mexicans allowed.’”

Becerra already has two challengers, state Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones (D) and San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos (R).

Becerra has almost $1.5 million left over from his House campaign.