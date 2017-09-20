Puerto Rico enacts curfew over Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló set a curfew for the island's inhabitants Wednesday to aid in initial recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.

Rosselló announced the curfew would run through Saturday , with citizens asked to remain in their homes or shelters from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

"We are at a critical moment in the effort to help thousands of Puerto Ricans that urgently need aid and to assess the great damage caused by Hurricane María," said Rosselló in a statement.

"Maintaining public order will be essential so that the government authorities can execute the post-disaster action plan in the aftermath of this devastating hurricane."

Rescue personnel, healthcare workers, the press and citizens attending to emergencies will be exempt from the curfew.

Puerto Rico was hit by Maria early Wednesday , with winds up to 150 mph. The island was recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma, which dumped rain and heavy winds earlier this month.

Rossello's government has appealed to the federal government for disaster relief aid, as the island's stockpiles were used to help other Caribbean islands more heavily damaged by Irma.