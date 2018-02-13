McConnell wants to wrap up immigration debate this week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 MORE (R-Ky.) is signaling he will move to wrap up the Senate's immigration bill this week, warning senators against slow-walking the debate.

"Senators have had plenty of time to prepare. There's no reason why we should not reach a bipartisan solution this week," McConnell said from the Senate floor.

He added that he made a commitment to hold an immigration debate "this week."

"I've lived up to my commitment. I hope everyone will cooperate so this opportunity does not go to waste," he said.

McConnell's comments are the clearest indication yet that the GOP leader does not intend to let the immigration fight linger over the upcoming weeklong Presidents Day recess.

In a deal to end the three-day government shutdown in January, McConnell promised to turn to the immigration debate after Feb. 8. His public remarks did not include a time limit for how long he would keep a bill on the floor.

The push to wrap up the debate this week comes as senators are struggling to find an immigration proposal that could win the 60 votes needed to overcome a likely filibuster.

Republican senators had predicted that the Senate's free-wheeling debate could last weeks. But Sen. John Cornyn John CornynDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration GOP senators turning Trump immigration framework into legislation MORE (R-Texas) appeared to pivot on Monday evening, saying senators had until Thursday.

Responding to a top staffer for Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Hoyer: DACA deal a long ways off MORE (D-Ill.) on Tuesday, Cornyn noted the agreement only included a start date and a "fair an [sic] open process."

"Delivered as promised. Clock is ticking so I am anxious to see D counteroffer to POTUS’s proposal that can become law. None so far," Cornyn said in a tweet.

With the Senate expected to be out of town next week, debating the issue for two weeks could have pushed the chamber's final vote up against the initial March 5 deadline to find a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

McConnell is backing a GOP plan, spearheaded by Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyOvernight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach Overnight Finance: Senators near two-year budget deal | Trump would 'love to see a shutdown' over immigration | Dow closes nearly 600 points higher after volatile day | Trade deficit at highest level since 2008 | Pawlenty leaving Wall Street group Grassley to Sessions: Policy for employees does not comply with the law MORE (R-Iowa), that largely mirrors the White House's proposed framework.

Updated at 11:06 a.m.