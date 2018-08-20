Biden endorses first Latina attorney general candidate in Arizona

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBernie Sanders socialism moves to Democratic mainstream Biden: Aretha Franklin was 'part of the soul of the civil rights movement' Biden to Trump: If you think revoking Brennan's clearance will silence him, 'you just don't know the man' MORE on Monday endorsed January Contreras, a Democratic former prosecutor who is running to unseat Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R).

If elected, Contreras would be the first Latina to hold the position in Arizona.

Contreras's campaign announced the endorsement on Twitter Monday.

CAMPAIGN UPDATE: @JoeBiden endorsed our campaign for Attorney General. I am proud to have the support of Vice President Biden -- someone who knows what it's like to follow a calling to public service and the protection of others. I commit to doing the same as our next AG. pic.twitter.com/9d6y1XHgeO — January Contreras (@JanuaryAZ) August 20, 2018

In his endorsement, Biden praised Contreras as a fourth-generation Arizonan who "uses the courtroom to protect the people of Arizona."

While Brnovich is favored to win reelection, he could still face a strong challenge from Contreras in a year expected to favor Democrats, reported The Arizona Republic.

Brnovich has taken Arizona into a number of high-profile and controversial legal fights, including a 20-state push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Arizona, though, has become a battleground state with Hispanic voter participation on the rise.

According to Governing Magazine, which focuses on state and local politics, Brnovich is the best-positioned Republican in an Arizona statewide race in 2018, but Contreras could score a surprise win if Latinos and Democrats turn out in November.

In November, Arizona will also pick a replacement for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeTrump stays out of Arizona's ugly and costly GOP fight Voters will punish Congress for ignoring duty on war and peace GOP Senate candidate truncates Trump tweet in campaign mailer MORE (R). Gov. Doug Ducey (R) is also running for reelection.

The state holds primary elections Aug. 28.