Fox News has hired Rep. Jason Chaffetz Jason ChaffetzThe Hill's 12:30 Report Chaffetz to join Fox News as a contributor Senators urge Trump to do right thing with arms sales to Taiwan MORE (R-Utah) to be a contributor for the cable news channel after the congressman ends his House term early on June 30.

Chaffetz will start his role at Fox on July 1, according to a statement from the network.

"In this role he will offer political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming," the network said.

The Utah congressman and head of the House Oversight Committee announced in May that he he would resign from Congress to pursue other opportunities.

Shortly after, Washingtonian reported that he'd been telling fellow lawmakers he planned to join Fox News.

Earlier this month, a group of about 800 state Republican delegates voted to advance former Utah lawmaker Chris Herrod to the August primary, where he will face off against Provo Mayor John Curtis and Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics manager Danny Ainge.