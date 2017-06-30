Audio shows Trump threatened to sue CNN at private fundraiser

President Trump told supporters he wanted to sue CNN at a private fundraiser on Wednesday, according to audio released by The Intercept.

“Boy, did CNN get killed over the last few days,” the president said, referring to a retracted story that linked Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci to a Russian investment fund, triggering resignations at the outlet.

“It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you,” continued Trump, who frequently refers to the network as "fake news."

“But as far as I’m concerned, I love it. If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?” he said.

The president’s comments come as tensions have flared between the administration and the media.

Conservative sting artist James O’Keefe has taken to releasing what he says is undercover video, appearing to show a producer questioning the network’s coverage of the Russia probe, as well as contributor Van Jones saying the story of collusion between Trump and the Kremlin is a “nothingburger.”

“Van Jones — you see this man?” Trump said at the fundraiser.

“These are really dishonest people. Should I sue them? I mean, they’re phonies. Jeff Zucker, I hear he’s going to resign at some point pretty soon. I mean these are horrible human beings,” he continued.

Jones responded to the released video in a CNN.com op-ed, calling it a “Much ado about nothing burger.”

“Serious question: Is anyone out there still gullible enough to fall for an edited, right-wing propaganda video — in 2017?” Jones said.

“They’ve made it fairly clear they view this as a war. We view it as determination to seek truth and hold the powerful accountable regardless of how difficult they try to make it,” a CNN source previously told The Hill, referring to the White House.

Trump's war against the press took an ugly turn this week when he went after the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" in a pair of insulting tweets.