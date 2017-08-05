Eric Bolling suspended from Fox amid lewd message allegations

Fox News anchor Eric Bolling has been suspended pending an investigation into lewd messages he is accused of sending multiple female coworkers at Fox News and Fox Business Channel.

In a statement, Fox News confirmed Bolling's suspension Saturday afternoon.

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway," a Fox spokesperson said.

Bolling, who previously co-hosted "The Five", now serves as a host of the new Fox News show "The Specialists."

A spokesperson for Fox tells The Hill that Bolling will be investigated by the Paul Weiss law firm. That's the same firm that investigated former chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, who was ousted from the network just two days after the firm began investigating.

Breaking: Per Fox News Spokesperson, Eric Bolling has been suspended. An investigation will be conducted by law firm Paul Weiss. https://t.co/CvQmYzfU4O — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 5, 2017

A dozen sources told The Huffington Post, which originally reported the story, that at least two of Bolling's female colleagues at Fox Business and one at Fox News had received unsolicited photos of male genitalia from Bolling.

The messages were reportedly sent years ago, and on several different occasions. The Huffington Post called the images "deeply upsetting and offensive" to the women who spoke to the news outlet about the incidents.

An attorney for Bolling said he had no recollection of the messages and doesn't believe he sent them.

“Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made," his attorney said.

The allegations against Bolling follow a tumultuous year for Fox News.

Top-rated host Bill O’Reilly was forced out of the network after The New York Times reported that he paid $13 million to five different women who accused him of sexual harassment.

Joe Concha contributed to this report