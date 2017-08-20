CNN juggles Trump address with Ryan town hall

CNN is pushing back its live town hall with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP chairman to discuss Charlottesville as domestic terrorism at hearing Trump’s isolation grows GOP lawmaker: Trump 'failing' in Charlottesville response MORE to accommodate President Trump’s announcement on Afghanistan.

CNN was set to air a public town hall with Ryan — his first in nearly two years — at 9 p.m. Monday, but the White House announced that Trump will address the nation at that time about his strategy going forward in Afghanistan.

The network sent out an alert saying they will air live coverage of Trump’s address before moving onto to the town hall.

New @CNN news alert says it'll cover Trump's remarks live and move to Ryan's town hall after that. pic.twitter.com/oeAjUG946o — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2017

The White House said that Trump will “provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.” He is expected to announce a troop surge to Afghanistan during his remarks.