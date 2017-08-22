'Lou Dobbs Tonight' most-watched business news show of the year

Fox Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" marked one straight year as the most-watched program in business news this week, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The show, hosted by staunch President Trump supporter Lou Dobbs, averaged 285,000 total viewers, making it the highest-rated program over other business networks including rival CNBC.

Trump thanked Dobbs via Twitter last month for supporting his agenda and giving him an "A+" grade on the performance of his first six months in office.