'Lou Dobbs Tonight' most-watched business news show of the year

Fox Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" marked one straight year as the most-watched program in business news this week, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The show, hosted by staunch President Trump supporter Lou Dobbs, averaged 285,000 total viewers, making it the highest-rated program over other business networks including rival CNBC.
"Thank you to [Lou Dobbs] for giving the first six months of the Trump Administration an A+. S.C.,reg cutting, Stock M, jobs, border etc. = TRUE!” the president tweeted on July 23.
Thank you to @LOUDOBBS for giving the first six months of the Trump Administration an A+. S.C.,reg cutting,Stock M, jobs,border etc. = TRUE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017
Overall, Fox Business has topped CNBC for nine consecutive months.
CNBC announced in 2015 that it would no longer rely on Nielsen ratings to measure its daytime audience, turning to rival Cogent Reports instead.
The financial network made the switch after complaining for years that Nielsen fails to track "out of home" viewing in locations such as airports, gyms, restaurants and offices.
The business news ratings come as the Dow has hit 35 all-time highs in 2017. The all-time record for one year is 70 all-time highs, which occurred in 1995.