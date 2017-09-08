Laura Ingraham: Republicans 'are finished' if they don't get tax reform done

Conservative radio host and Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham says Republicans "are finished" if they don't get tax reform done quickly.

"[President Trump] wants to be a popular president. He’s a conservative populist. That means at times, if Republicans don’t deliver legislation that he can sign on the critical matters that he campaigned on, he’s going to look to move the ball down the field with another set of players," said Ingraham to host Sean Hannity.



"And sometimes it’s going to be people that you and I don’t like very much and don't agree with on many issues — on an issue like the debt ceiling, which is a conservative concern and rightfully so — but the president wanted to move this issue off the table and clear the deck for tax reform," she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingraham's Thursday comments followed Trump's surprise deal with Democratic leaders this week during an Oval Office meeting with leaders of both parties. The leaders met to discuss a plan to keep the government funded while raising its borrowing limit.

Trump shocked GOP congressional leaders Wednesday by bypassing them to make a three-month debt ceiling and funding deal with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerRSC Chairman: Harvey aid could be jeopardized if linked with debt ceiling Dems prep for major fight over Trump USDA science pick Ex-Medicare chief promotes ObamaCare enrollment on Twitter after Trump cuts outreach funding MORE (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

On Thursday, the Senate approved a spending bill that would increase the debt ceiling until Dec. 8, temporarily prevent a government shutdown and provide aid to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Ingraham said the move is a warning to Republicans.

"If they do not get tax reform done, they are done. They are finished. [Speaker] Paul Ryan Paul RyanThis week: Harvey aid at top of long to-do list as Congress returns The Memo: Trump faces critical fall Week ahead in finance: Lawmakers brace for high-stakes September MORE came out today and had an extra special spring in his step on tax reform. It's funny what Trump working with the Democrats will do to the Republicans."



In a tweet to his 37.8 million followers on Friday morning, Trump urged GOP lawmakers to act decisively on tax reform, pressing them not to wait in moving forward.



"Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!" Trump wrote.