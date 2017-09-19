Bannon orders Breitbart to go after Trump-backed Alabama candidate: report

Breitbart head Steve Bannon ordered editors at the far-right website on Tuesday to step up its overwhelmingly negative coverage of Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.), President Trump’s pick in the Alabama GOP Senate run-off, CNN reported.

Bannon, who previously served as Trump's chief strategist in the White House, had already come out in support of former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, who is leading Strange in the polls. Trump endorsed Strange and will travel to Alabama on Friday to campaign for him.

Breitbart news editor Matthew Boyle reportedly told reporters that "the only story that matters until next week is Alabama."

"As of now, everyone is working on the Alabama race. If anyone has any questions please let me know,” Boyle wrote in a Slack message to staffers obtained by CNN.

Bannon, Boyle and Breitbart spokespeople did not return CNN’s requests for comment.

At least six stories about Moore were featured on the Breibart home page as of Tuesday evening.

Bannon has stepped up his attacks against the GOP establishment since leaving the White House last month.

The former senior Trump aide declared “war” against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.) and Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanRyan: Graham-Cassidy 'best, last chance' to repeal ObamaCare Ryan: Americans want to see Trump talking with Dem leaders Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Wis.) in a "60 Minutes" interview earlier this month.

McConnell is also backing Strange in the special election to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Session.

Moore led Strange by 8 points in a poll released earlier this week.