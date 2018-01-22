Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill CNN employees

A Michigan man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot and kill CNN employees, WGCL-TV reported Monday.

The FBI launched an investigation after the man, who is unnamed in the CBS report, reportedly called CNN 22 times about a week ago.

"Fake news. I'm coming to gun you all down,” the man told a CNN operator, according to court documents obtained by WGCL-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

He allegedly later called CNN again, saying, "I'm smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours."

"I am coming to Georgia right now to go to the CNN headquarters to f---ing gun every single last one of you,” he said.

The FBI were able to trace the call and arrested the man over the threats.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE has repeatedly attacked the media, including CNN, calling coverage of himself and his administration “fake news.” The network was among the winners of Trump’s “Fake News Awards” last week.

Trump also retweeted out an edited GIF of him wrestling a man with the CNN logo superimposed on his head, as well as an image of him with what appeared to the CNN logo in a splatter of blood on the bottom of his shoe.

Journalists have criticized Trump’s attacks on the media, and warning that him lashing out against the press could lead to actual acts of violence against reporters.