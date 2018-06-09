Nevada's Democratic Party accused of funneling money to Clinton campaign

Nevada’s Democratic Party is accused of illegally funneling millions of dollars to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC panel adopts rule requiring candidates to run, serve as a Democrat Cook Political Report shifts 5 races after California, NJ primaries Sen. Sanders: Trump is ‘going to war’ against working people MORE’s 2016 presidential campaign, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

Attorney Dan Backer, who represents the Committee to Defend the President, accused the state’s Democrats of accepting more than $1.7 million from the Hillary Victory Fund between December 2015 and November 2016.

The party, however, only reported and transferred $146,200 to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to records that Backer provided to the newspaper.

The Committee to Defend the President, previously known as Stop Hillary PAC, is a political action committee that backs President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tweets condolences after US soldier killed in Somalia Trump floats scrapping all tariffs, barriers at G-7 summit: report Dem rips Trump's call to include Russia in G7: What does Putin have on him? MORE.

The group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in December, alleging Clinton’s campaign and the DNC illegally exchanged money with state parties through the Hillary Victory Fund.

The state parties would then send the money back to the DNC throughout the election to support Clinton, the lawsuit alleges, to bypass campaign contribution limits.

Backer estimates that up to 40 different state parties could have funneled $84 million in money transfers.

“You had individuals giving $300,000,” Backer told the newspaper. “They’re not doing it because they care about Nevada’s or Arkansas’ state party. They’re doing it to curry favor with and buy influence with Hillary Clinton."

In the lawsuit, Backer claims the FEC didn’t take necessary actions before a required deadline.

The Nevada Democratic Party brushed off the accusations to the Review-Journal on Friday.

“This is nothing more than a bogus political stunt feebly designed to distract from vulnerable Republicans’ disastrous agenda,” said Nevada Democratic Party spokeswoman Helen Kalla.