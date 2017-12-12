Listen: What's happening in Alabama's special election, and today's latest news

Alabama heads to the polls for one of the most hotly anticipated special elections in years; President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE feuds with potential 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocrats turn on Al Franken Report: Franken will resign Thursday Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign MORE (D-N.Y.); and Republicans race to finish their tax bill.

In today's Hillcast PM View, host Niv Elis talks to The Hill’s Ben Kamisar, Amie Parnes and Alex Bolton about what happened today on Capitol Hill and beyond.

Subscribe now: Apple Podcasts | Soundcloud | Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn