Listen: What Alabama means for 2018, and today's latest news

After Democrat Doug Jones's stunning victory in the Alabama special Senate election, big changes could be coming to the upper chamber ahead of 2018; Stephen Bannon's grip on the GOP looks to be in doubt; and an obscure health-care rule could harm the nation’s most vulnerable people.

In today's Hillcast PM View, host Niv Elis talks to The Hill’s Lisa Hagen, Jonathan Easley and Jessie Hellmann about what happened today on Capitol Hill.