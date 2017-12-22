FEATURED:

 

By Niv Elis - 12/22/17 04:31 PM EST
Listen: White House braces for 2018, and today's latest news
In today's Hillcast PM View, your daily evening update on what went down in Washington:

The White House braces for 2018; President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE signs the GOP tax bill, keeping one big campaign promise and breaking one smaller one; and Republicans prepare for their post-tax agenda.

Host Niv Elis talks to The Hill’s Jordan Fabian, Sylvan Lane and Jordain Carney about what happened today on Capitol Hill.

