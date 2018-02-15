Listen: Romney postpones Utah Senate remarks

Today on AM View:

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Pawlenty departing Wall Street group as campaign rumors swirl Trump ambassador nominee spread conspiracy theories about Cruz, Kasich MORE postponed plans to announce a bid Thursday to replace retiring Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchOvernight Tech: Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up hack | Apple considers battery rebates | Regulators talk bitcoin | SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket Overnight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach Hatch introduces bipartisan bill to clarify cross-border data policies MORE (R), in deference to Florida's tragic school shooting Wednesday

Before his change of plans, Kevin Madden, a former adviser and spokesman for Romney's 2012 campaign, explained why the ex-Massachusetts governor and Trump critic wants to be Utah’s next senator.

Also in today's morning podcast: Officials agreed during a newsmaker event convened by The Hill on Wednesday that the opioid epidemic is gaining federal focus. Rep. David Joyce David Patrick JoyceGOP lawmakers say Trump would make mistake in firing Rosenstein Even some conservatives seem open to return to earmarks The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on tax-reform bill MORE (R-Ohio) and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams discuss the urgency behind increased federal appropriations and other needs.