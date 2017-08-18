 

Anonymous affiliate publishes claimed list of GOP private contact info

By Joe Uchill - 08/18/17 08:36 AM EDT
A group allied with the decentralized hacktivist collective Anonymous published what it claims are private phone numbers and email addresses for 22 Republican senators.

The move comes as part of a "Denouncement Day" effort Friday protesting Confederate memorials around the country backed by the group. 

"The Anon Journal" published the contact information with an invitation to call the senators and demand movement by the GOP against President Trump in the wake of his equating "both sides" of violence between white nationalists and counterprotestors in Charlottesville, Va.

"[W]e need to let our Senators know, that it is imperative for them to take action now," reads the post. 

Senators that have apparently had their contact information revealed by the group include Ben SasseBenjamin (Ben) Eric SasseScarborough: Trump has chosen the 'wrong side' GOP senator: Congress 'obviously' not authorizing war in Venezuela Sasse rejected proposals from Heritage: report MORE (Neb.), Chuck GrassleyChuck GrassleyWhite House clarifies: We condemn all violence Republican lawmakers criticize Trump response to Charlottesville Grassley reverses ‘expectation’ of Supreme Court vacancy this year MORE (Iowa), James InhofeJames InhofeWasting America’s nuclear opportunity McCain absence adds to GOP agenda’s uncertainty GOP signals infrastructure bill must wait MORE (Okla.) and Dean HellerDean HellerWhy 'cherry-picking' is the solution to our nation’s flood insurance disaster Club for Growth endorses Nicholson in Wisconsin GOP primary Sen. Heller reveals: I voted for Trump MORE (Nev.). 

"Your constituents trusted you to keep the Executive Branch in check, yet with all this control, you have managed to fail us in the worst way possible," wrote the post, which says more senators information will be released shortly.

"Is that the legacy you want to leave behind for your grandchildren?"

Denouncement Day is advertised as a protest to "give everyone the opportunity to tear down symbols of hate that still stand in a country that denounces hate today" to take place Friday evening at a variety of Confederate monuments in the South, including the Charlottesville Robert E. Lee statue at the center of the "Unite the Right" protest.

