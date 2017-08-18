Anonymous affiliate publishes claimed list of GOP private contact info

A group allied with the decentralized hacktivist collective Anonymous published what it claims are private phone numbers and email addresses for 22 Republican senators.

The move comes as part of a "Denouncement Day" effort Friday protesting Confederate memorials around the country backed by the group.

"The Anon Journal" published the contact information with an invitation to call the senators and demand movement by the GOP against President Trump in the wake of his equating "both sides" of violence between white nationalists and counterprotestors in Charlottesville, Va.

"[W]e need to let our Senators know, that it is imperative for them to take action now," reads the post.

Senators that have apparently had their contact information revealed by the group include(Neb.),(Iowa),(Okla.) and(Nev.).

"Your constituents trusted you to keep the Executive Branch in check, yet with all this control, you have managed to fail us in the worst way possible," wrote the post, which says more senators information will be released shortly.

"Is that the legacy you want to leave behind for your grandchildren?"

Denouncement Day is advertised as a protest to "give everyone the opportunity to tear down symbols of hate that still stand in a country that denounces hate today" to take place Friday evening at a variety of Confederate monuments in the South, including the Charlottesville Robert E. Lee statue at the center of the "Unite the Right" protest.