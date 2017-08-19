Bannon's security clearance a challenge outside the White House

Legal experts say Stephen Bannon may face a challenge in his security clearance as President Trump's now-former chief strategist returns to his pre-White House career as executive chairman at the media company Breitbart.



“People with Top Secret clearances are bound by a non-disclosure agreement for life,” said Bradley Moss, a partner at the Law Office of Mark Zaid specializing in national security and security clearance law.



“Any time Breitbart now prints classified information they might now be required to clear it with the government," according to Moss.

