DNC warning candidates not to use ZTE, Huawei: report

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has warned Democratic candidates not to use devices manufactured by two Chinese telecommunications firms, citing security concerns, Reuters reported.

A source told the wire service that the candidates have been urged not to use products made by ZTE Corp. and Huawei Technologies.

The DNC’s chief security officer, Bob Lord, reportedly said in an email that party staffers and candidates should “make sure that you are not using or purchasing ZTE or Huawei devices anywhere within your staff - for personal or work-related use.”

Congress and the Trump administration have pushed American companies to not sell products made by either company, citing possible surveillance of Americans.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai testified to Congress earlier this year about his concerns about Huawei products, and the Department of Defense halted the sale of phones and modems from Huawei and ZTE on military bases fearing possible national security concerns, Reuters reported.

President Trump is expected to issue a pair of executive orders in the coming days to crack down on cyber threats from foreign-made technology.