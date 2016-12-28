Trump considering 'public-private option' for VA

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpCruz: Obama, Kerry ‘relentless enemies of Israel’ Conway faces resistance in DC private school search: report Don King appears alongside Trump, talks Israel MORE is considering a "public-private option" for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), a transition team official said Wednesday.

"We think we have to have kind of a ... public-private option because some vets love the VA ... some vets want to go to the VA," a senior transition official told reporters, according to pool reports.

"So, the idea is to come up with a solution that solves the problem. And it's not the easiest thing in the world because you've got all these little kingdoms out there, which is hard," the senior official continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You know, in the federal government it's hard to break things up and start over. So, those are the types of things that people are talking about."

Trump spoke often about veterans and reforming the VA during his campaign.

In October, he outlined a plan to allow competition between VA facilities and non-VA hospitals, saying he would allow any veteran to see a doctor that accepts Medicare and receive care.

The senior official said Wednesday that the public-private idea is "one of the options on the table."

"Definitely an option on the table to have a system where potentially vets can choose either/or, or all private," the official said.

The senior official also said the president-elect is considering setting up an advisory committee to "help us navigate through what's a very complicated process, providing healthcare to veterans."

But the official said nothing has been formalized yet.