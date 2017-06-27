Kremlin criticizes US warning to Syria

The Kremlin on Tuesday called a White House warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad and his military regarding preparations for a chemical attack "unacceptable."

"I am not aware of any information about a threat that chemical weapons can be used," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters, according to Reuters.

"Certainly, we consider such threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement late Monday that the U.S. had “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime."

Such an attack “would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children,” Spicer added, noting the activity is “similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack.”

“As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price,” the White House added on Monday night.

The Syrian government on Tuesday also dismissed the Trump administration's allegations.