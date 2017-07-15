Trump administration considers trading 'carrots' for 'sticks' on Pakistan: report

The Trump administration is weighing a new approach toward Pakistan that could include an end to U.S. assistance to the country and strengthening security cooperation with India, CNN reported Friday.

President Trump is set to meet with his national security team next week. That discussion is expected to center on the U.S. strategies in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

CNN reported that one idea being floated is taking a "stick" approach to Pakistan, as opposed to a "carrot" approach – policies focused less on incentivising Islamabad and more on pressuring the government there.

The U.S. and India have worked to solidify bilateral trade and security relations in recent years.

During a meeting last month, Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their two countries' security relationship and vowed to deep ties between India and the U.S.

That deepening relationship, however, could have ramifications for U.S.-Pakistan relations because of Pakistan's long-contentious relationship with India.

Also expected to be on the table in the discussions is the country's strategy in Afghanistan, particularly whether the U.S. will send more troops to the country, in addition to the 8,000 already there.

Two officials told CNN that the administration may decide against the additional troops, however, because of internal concerns that doing so would not strengthen the Afghan security forces ability to effectively challenge the Taliban.