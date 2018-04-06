Arizona, Texas poised to send National Guard to border

Arizona and Texas are moving to send hundreds of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border within days as part of President Trump Donald John TrumpPruitt directed staff to approve raises for top aides: report Trump's trade rep: Threat of new tariffs 'appropriate response' to China GOP senator on tariff threat: Hopefully Trump is blowing off steam because ‘this is nuts’ MORE's push to shore up the area until his proposed wall is built.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that he would be sending around 150 Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Our office is working closely with @AZNationalGuard, @DeptofDefense and @DHSgov on plans to deploy approximately 150 national guard members to the border next week — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 6, 2018

Meanwhile, the Texas Military Department, which oversees the state’s National Guard, announced it would have 250 personnel and supporting aircraft, vehicles and equipment on the border with Mexico within 72 hours.

Trump on Wednesday signed a presidential memorandum directing Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisState Department clears .3B artillery sale to Saudi Arabia Pentagon has few answers on Trump's National Guard plan Oregon governor: I'll say no if Trump asks me to deploy National Guard troops to Mexico border MORE to support DHS in securing the southern border to address a “surge of illegal activity,” including drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

The document does not specify how long or in what capacity the troops will serve.

The “lawlessness” at the southern border is “fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, and sovereignty of the American people” and the administration “has no choice but to act,” the document states.

The president told reporters on Thursday that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 guardsmen to the border.

That is lower than the 6,000 Guard troops former President George W. Bush sent in 2006 and the 1,200 former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBernie Sanders: Dem platform for last 15 years has been a 'failure' Trump quietly hosting private White House dinner parties: report Listen to Roseanne, but don’t get carried away MORE sent in 2010.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryNuclear and coal energy company files for bankruptcy Energy groups, greens slam utility’s plea for emergency rescue Utility asks Perry to save coal, nuclear plants MORE (R) also sent the Guard to the border to help secure it in 2014.

Details are still scarce on the cost of the endeavor and the role the troops will have.

The Pentagon’s chief spokeswoman Dana White told reporters Thursday that the Guard’s efforts at the border will “act in support of border patrol agents who are performing law enforcement duties,” and will include aviation, engineering, surveillance, communications and vehicle maintenance.

Updated: 8:18 p.m.