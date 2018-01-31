Green group backs Sens. Baldwin, Nelson for reelection

A major environmental group’s campaign arm is backing Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDems press Trump for 'Buy American' proposals in infrastructure plan Protesters wearing blue fill hearing to protest Grassley ignoring 'blue slip rule' GOP faces brutal Senate primary in Wisconsin MORE (Wis.) and Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonGOP senator puts hold on Trump energy nominee Week ahead: EPA chief to face grilling on reg rollback Five hurdles to getting an immigration deal MORE (Fla.) for reelection this year.

The NRDC Action Fund, affiliated with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Baldwin and Nelson have both proven themselves champions of the environment and strong opponents of President Trump Donald John TrumpStormy Daniels on statement denying Trump affair: 'I do not know where it came from' Five Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union Van Jones: Trump 'selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it' MORE’s environmental agenda.

Both races are expected to be extremely close and could either lead Democrats to take the Senate majority or help Republicans keep the majority.

“From protecting drinking water and the Great Lakes to helping strengthen controls on toxic chemicals, we need fighters like Sen. Baldwin who will stand up to polluters and protect the health of all Wisconsinites,” Kevin Curtis, NRDC Action Fund’s executive director, said in a Wednesday statement.

Businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmir are running in a Republican primary for the chance to challenge Baldwin.

Baldwin accepted the endorsement, saying in a statement, “With the support of the NRDC Action Fund, I am excited to continue my work to expand clean power, renewable fuels and water efficiency in the U.S. Senate.”

NRDC Action Fund applauded Nelson for opposing fossil fuel priorities, like offshore drilling near Florida.

“Since his first term in office, Sen. Nelson has made it his priority to protect Florida’s economy and environment from the dangers of offshore drilling. Sen. Nelson has a long history of putting the well-being of Florida communities over the interests of powerful corporate polluters and the fossil fuel lobby,” Curtis said.

Nelson is likely to face Gov. Rick Scott (R), though Scott has not declared his candidacy.

“Fighting to protect Florida’s unique environment has, is and always will be one of my top priorities,” Nelson said in a statement. “And it’s an honor to have the support of the NRDC Action Fund and all of its members fighting by my side as we head into 2018.”

It's the second wave of Senate endorsements for NRDC Action Fund. Earlier this month, the group backed a handful of Democratic senators who are nearly certain to have easy elections: Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDems press Trump for 'Buy American' proposals in infrastructure plan Chuck Schumer’s deal with the devil Democrats mull keeping Senate in session overnight MORE (Conn.), Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperOvernight Regulation: Dems go on attack during EPA chief's hearing | Mnuchin promises more Russia sanctions | Regulators subpoena major bitcoin exchange | New lawsuit over FDA e-cig rule Overnight Energy: Dems go on attack at EPA chief's hearing | Pruitt backs national fuel standard | Bill Nye sparks controversy with State of the Union plans | Greens sue over wolf protections Dems go on the attack during EPA chief's hearing MORE (Del.), Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoWHIP LIST: Shutdown looms as Senate lacks votes to pass House spending bill Dem senator: Trump 'made clear' that he wants 'white people to come to our country' Hawaii false alarm sparks panic, confusion MORE (Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren taking Haitian-American politician to State of the Union Dems press Trump for 'Buy American' proposals in infrastructure plan The time is now for Trump to deliver on promise to US steelworkers MORE (Mass.), Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinTrump officials take heat for declining Russia sanctions Overnight Regulation: Dems go on attack during EPA chief's hearing | Mnuchin promises more Russia sanctions | Regulators subpoena major bitcoin exchange | New lawsuit over FDA e-cig rule Schumer to Trump administration: Who met with Putin's spy chief? MORE (Md.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump’s pick for NY prosecutor scrutinized In 2018, Trump must be the small-business champion he claimed to be Gillibrand: Silence from GOP on Steve Wynn is 'deafening' MORE (N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSenate confirms Trump nominee despite missing 'blue slip' WATCH: Sens Trump to talk infrastructure and common ground in State of the Union Senators discuss scaled-back immigration deal MORE (Minn.), Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseOvernight Energy: Dems go on attack at EPA chief's hearing | Pruitt backs national fuel standard | Bill Nye sparks controversy with State of the Union plans | Greens sue over wolf protections Dems go on the attack during EPA chief's hearing Pruitt in 2016: Trump 'would be more abusive to the Constitution than Barack Obama' MORE (R.I.) and Maria Cantwell Maria Elaine CantwellThe US is falling behind in artificial intelligence research WHIP LIST: Shutdown looms as Senate lacks votes to pass House spending bill Senate Finance Dems want more transparency on trade from Trump MORE (Wash.).