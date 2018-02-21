Gowdy presses EPA chief for answers on his first-class travel

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy Harold (Trey) Watson GowdyOvernight Energy: Dems ask Pruitt to justify first-class travel | Obama EPA chief says reg rollback won't stand | Ex-adviser expects Trump to eventually rejoin Paris accord Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand GOP lawmakers: Obama admin ‘hastily’ wrote lead ammunition ban MORE (R-S.C.) is requesting detailed answers from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittOvernight Energy: Dems ask Pruitt to justify first-class travel | Obama EPA chief says reg rollback won't stand | Ex-adviser expects Trump to eventually rejoin Paris accord Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand Overnight Defense: First Gitmo transfer under Trump could happen 'soon' | White House says Trump has confidence in VA chief | Russia concedes 'dozens' of civilians injured in Syria clash MORE over his consistent use of first- and business-class travel on government-funded trips.

In a letter addressed to Pruitt on Tuesday, the Republican congressman points out concerns over the EPA chief's reported use of a "blanket waiver" to fly first class, a method he calls prohibited.

"Clearly, federal regulations prohibit a blanket waiver to fly first class except to accommodate disabilities or special needs. Instead, a waiver for each flight is required in order to fly first or business class when traveling on official government business," Gowdy wrote.

Gowdy also requested details on all air travel that Pruitt has taken since being sworn in as President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's EPA chief last year, asking Pruitt to detail flight destinations, costs, travel companions — including security detail — and the official reason for his travel.

The Oversight chairman additionally asked Pruitt to provide all documentation of individual or blanket waivers he received for his travel.

Gowdy requested all of the details be provided to the committee by March 6.

The EPA did not return The Hill's request for comment.

Gowdy announced late last month that he would retire from Congress, becoming the latest GOP chairman to opt not to seek reelection. The surprise announcement came months after he took over the helm of the Oversight panel.

The South Carolina Republican, who is perhaps best known for overseeing the House Intelligence Committee investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE's handling of the Benghazi attacks, said he would return to working in the justice system.

Pruitt has made headlines in the past few months over news that he primarily uses first class and business class when flying, including on short destination flights such as between Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Last week, EPA spokesperson Jahan Wilcox told The Hill that Pruitt used a "blanket waiver" that allowed him to fly first class. He later amended the statement to Politico, saying the EPA submitted a waiver for Pruitt on every trip.

The law stipulates that government employees must fly coach unless they are granted a specific waiver.