DNC considers reversing ban on fossil fuel donations

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is planning to vote on a measure that would overturn its recently adopted policy rejecting donations from fossil fuel companies’ political organizations.

The resolution sponsored by DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE frames the controversy as one over labor rights, saying that the party values workers and welcomes “the longstanding and generous contributions of workers, including those in energy and related industries, who organize and donate to Democratic candidates individually or through their unions’ or employers’ political action committees.”

The DNC’s executive committee could vote on the measure as soon as Friday. Its passage would effectively overturn the policy passed in June to stop accepting funds from political action committees (PACs) associated with oil, natural gas or coal companies or associations and their employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

HuffPost on Friday first reported on the proposed resolution. The DNC did not respond to a request for comment.

Environmental and climate change activists cheered the June ban on fossil fuel money as a significant moment in the Democratic Party’s denunciation of fossil fuels.

Passing the repeal could anger or alienate those activists.

“I am furious that the DNC would effectively undo a resolution passed just two months ago just as the movement to ban fossil fuel corporate PAC money is growing (and Democrats are winning),” said RL Miller, president of the Climate Hawks Vote PAC and a co-author of the original resolution, alongside Christine Pelosi, daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPoll: Three-quarters of Americans say Nancy Pelosi should be replaced, including half of Democrats First Muslim woman set for Congress ‘probably’ won’t vote for Pelosi as leader The Hill's Morning Report — Trump to GOP: I will carry you MORE (D-Calif.).