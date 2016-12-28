Diane Black leading candidate for Budget chair: report

Rep. Diane Black Diane BlackDiane Black leading candidate for Budget chair: report Trump to pick Rep. McMorris Rodgers for Interior secretary Messer eyes challenging Donnelly for Indiana Senate seat MORE (R-Tenn.) is the top candidate to chair the House Budget Committee, Politico reported.

Black would replace Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), whom President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpCruz: Obama, Kerry ‘relentless enemies of Israel’ Conway faces resistance in DC private school search: report Don King appears alongside Trump, talks Israel MORE has picked to lead the Health and Human Services Department.

Black, a registered nurse, is also vice chairwoman of the Republican Doctors Caucus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico reported that Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.), who serves as the Budget Committee's vice chairman, will likely continue to serve in that role.

Rokita said last month he would seek the top job if Price is confirmed as the next secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Budget Committee is charged with producing an annual budget resolution.

It is meant to help give Congress "an independent means to analyze the Presidential budget, reconcile it with congressional plans, and develop a fiscal policy of its own," according to the committee's website.

The committee will play a critical role next year as Republicans look to enact an ambitious agenda under Trump.

The next chairman will oversee what's expected to be one of the most productive — and most complex — budget years in recent memory.